The drivers faced charges of drink driving, using a mobile phone at the wheel, and having a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements.

The cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court and Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

ROBERT FLYNN, 29, of Station Road in St Clears, has been ordered to pay £730 after being caught drink driving.

Flynn was driving a Jaguar XF on the A40 Tenby Road in Carmarthen on November 12. When breathalysed, he recorded having 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 28.

Flynn was banned from driving for 20 months, and was ordered to pay a £461 fine, £85 in costs and a £184 surcharge.

EMILY PERKINS, 18, of near Rhodiad-y-Brenin, was using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Perkins was driving on the A40 at Letterston on March 18 while using a phone at the wheel.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 20.

Perkins was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge. She was also hit with six penalty points.

RHODRI OSBORNE, 21, of Gerddi Lingfield in Whitland, admitted having a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements on Llangynin Road in St Clears on May 11.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 27.

Osborne was fined £153, and must pay £100 in costs and a £61 surcharge.