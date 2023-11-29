Since November 2013, businesses in Wales have been required by law to display their food hygiene rating sticker in a prominent place – such as the front door, entrance or window.

A decade on, the scheme has driven up standards in food businesses in Ceredigion with over 69.2 per cent of businesses displaying a rating of five, the highest, and 94.3 per cent with a rating of three or above.

Councillor Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “The striking black and green stickers on display at restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and online give people the reassurance they seek that businesses in Ceredigion County Council are taking food hygiene and standards seriously.

“Food hygiene rating stickers are a simple and transparent way of displaying the results of the hygiene inspection conducted by our local authority officers. The scheme gives consumers confidence that food is being prepared and served in a clean and hygienic way, and the business is meeting its legislative requirements for food hygiene.”

The scheme empowers people to make informed choices about where they buy and eat food every day. And the benefits do not stop there – the mandatory display of ratings also encourages food businesses to improve their hygiene standards.

All food businesses are able to achieve the top rating of ‘5 – very good’ by doing what is required of them under food law.

Some 96 per cent of businesses in Wales are now displaying a rating of ‘3’ or above. Research shows that businesses with higher ratings are less likely to be responsible for outbreaks of foodborne illness.