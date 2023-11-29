Castell Henllys Iron Age Village has been awarded with a coveted Sandford Award for the fifth time.

The popular visitor attraction, which is run by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and aims to bring the world of our ancient ancestors to life.

It is one of only five sites in Wales to be awarded this accreditation for its education programme.

The Sandford Award scheme was established in 1975 to encourage those responsible for running historic houses to appreciate their important educational role, and to provide support and monitor standards.

It is currently managed by the Heritage Education Trust in partnership with Bishop Grosseteste University and is an independently judged, quality assured assessment of education programmes at heritage sites, museums, archives and collections across the British Isles.

Owen Edwards, manager of Castell Henllys, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this prestigious award again.

“Over the years, a visit to Castell Henllys has almost become a rite of passage for schoolchildren in south-west Wales.

“The fact that we are one of only five Welsh sites to secure this accreditation this year bears testament to the hard work that staff put into the experience.

“Special thanks go to our events and activities leader, Liz Moore, and to Liz Rooney, who carries out all the admin for school trips, along with all the staff that take part in the schools programme.”

Castell Henllys offers a range of exciting and immersive learning experiences for visiting schools, offering young people the chance to travel back in time with costumed interpreters and learn all about the Iron Age way of life in a fun, entertaining and memorable way.

Sessions are also available on the Stone Age, Romans and Vikings, along with a literary and language session based on the Mabinogion. For further information about the education programme at Castell Henllys, visit castellhenllys.com.