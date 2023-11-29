Angharad, 55, was reported as missing from her home in the Nantgaredig area in the late afternoon of Sunday, November 26.

Her family and police officers are “extremely concerned” for her welfare, and the force have said she is being treated as a “high-risk missing person”.

Angharad is described as a white female, about five foot one inch tall, of medium build, and with brown hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a blue jumper and pink wellingtons.

Dyfed-Powys Police superintendent Ross Evans said: “A search in and along the rivers in the Nantgaredig, Pontargothi and Llanfynydd areas is continuing today (Wednesday).

“I am extremely grateful for the support the local community has offered and provided to the family and the police.

"Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the local area today and will also be in the vestry of the chapel on Nantgaredig Square to provide reassurance to the community and speak to anyone who wishes to share information.

“We are also supporting Angharad’s family with specially trained officers during this very difficult time.”

In a previous update, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that specialist police divers, Mountain Rescue Team and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have all been assisting in the search for Angharad, and urged the local community not to put themselves in danger to try and help.

Anyone who has seen Angharad, or who has information that could help the search, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done either online at bit.ly/DPPmissingperson, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, by calling 101, or by direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information relating to the search for Angharad, quote the reference: DPP-20231126-212.