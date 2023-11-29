The First Milk Winter Market will take place at Merlins Bridge Welfare Hall on Thursday, November 30 from 1pm to 6pm.

The market is free to enter, and will showcase local food vendors, arts and craft businesses, and unique and handmade items which could make a perfect Christmas gift.

St Marks V.C. School choir will also stop in to help get everyone into the Christmas spirit, singing some much loved Christmas Carols.

The family-friendly event will give children free entry to meet Santa Claus himself and share their Christmas wishes, while a lively funfair will provide entertainment for thrill-seekers.

The Winter Market aims to bring together the local community together to help raise funds for the MND Association, a charity dedicated to supporting those affected by Motor Neurone Disease and improving access to care and research, as well as for the Merlins Bridge Welfare Hall.

More information about the First Milk Winter Market can be found at facebook.com/events/793880655847685