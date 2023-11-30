The Shaw Star Awards 2023 recognised the achievements of staff members across Shaw’s 60 UK facilities.

At a ceremony hosted by Wynne Evans at The Tortworth Court Hotel in Gloucestershire, Sarah Lees won the ‘Outstanding Management Contribution’ award after being nominated by staff members and residents’ families.

Ms Lees, a service manager at Surehaven in Pembroke Dock, was commended by colleagues for showing an unwavering commitment to her work and exceptional leadership skills, which has resulted in the care service having a healthy waiting list for people wanting the best care.

“It’s been really rewarding seeing Pembroke Dock develop positively in the time that I have been here,” she said. “It’s been a brilliant team effort.

“To be recognised with this award for the work I do is wonderful.”

Wynne Evans hosting the Shaw healthcare national awards ceremony. (Image: Shaw)

Her colleague, Laura Holbrook, was also a finalist in the ‘Rising Star’ category – which recognises and celebrates team members who are new to Shaw but have made a positive impact on their team and residents in a short period of time.

The Surehaven care home in Pembroke Dock provides rehabilitation and enablement for residents, many of whom have experienced extended periods of hospitalisation.

Ms Lees was one of eight award winners who were recognised at the event.

Russell Brown, chief executive of Shaw healthcare, said: “The Shaw Star Awards are always the highlight of our calendar and this year’s event was no exception.

“The quality of submissions was terrific, and it was – as always – extremely hard to pick a winner from the incredibly talented pool of finalists.

“As an employee-owned company it is important that we celebrate the Shaw family, so I want to say a huge congratulations to Sarah, our other winners and also all the nominees – all of whom exemplify Shaw’s ethos of going above and beyond to provide the best possible care to our residents.”

As part of the event, the guests were treated to a powerful burst of song from Wynne Evans, as well as music from rock and pop covers band The Forgery, and also a prize draw.