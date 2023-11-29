Angharad, 55, was reported as missing from her home in the Nantgaredig area in the late afternoon of Sunday, November 26.

A search was conducted in the areas in and along the rivers in the Nantgaredig, Pontargothi and Llanfynydd areas and continued in to Wednesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now confirmed that a body has been found in the search.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that a body has been found this afternoon (Wednesday, November 29) during the search for Angharad, who had been reported missing.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Angharad’s family has been informed of this development.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police superintendent Ross Evans said: “I am extremely grateful for the support the local community has offered and provided to the family and the police.”

Specialist police divers, Mountain Rescue Team and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service all assisted in the search for Angharad, and officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team were in the local area and in the chapel on Nantgaredig Square to provide reassurance to the community and speaking to anyone who wished to share information.