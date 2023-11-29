Chair of Trustees Matt Newland said it was hoped that the facility’s toddler pool would re-open next week.

Yesterday the ageing facility was dealt a fresh blow in its ongoing struggle for survival when a drop in temperature forced the closure of both pools, although its gym and hall remained unaffected.

However, following extensive work by engineers, on Wednesday afternoon Mr Newland was able to report the main pool was rising in temperature and back open as normal.

“We hope for the small pool to reopen by next week once it’s reached its appropriate temperature,” he added.

“We would like to thank you all for your patience and support over the last couple of months. And a huge thank you to Heatshine Ltd for working endlessly to resolve this issue.”

The pool dates back to 1977 and Mr Newland explained parts of its system were extremely old and difficult to work with.

Speaking to the Tivyside this morning, he confirmed the facility had been closed since the previous day.

“We think that corrosion in the ancient pipework for the radiators and main pool, which are all on the same circuit, is causing a blockage in the feed pipe,” he added.

“The pipes are the same age as the pool and were identified some time ago as in need of replacement, but it is expensive, and the actual state of them inside very difficult to assess.

“We are waiting for a quote to re-pipe the necessary sections and allow the pool to open again.”

Back in March the pool – a registered charity which receives no outside funding – was said to have been thrown a possible lifeline through a vital £233k grant from the Sports Council of Wales, aimed at transforming its heating system, insulating the toddler pool and providing pool covers in the hope of slashing energy bills and making the facility more environmentally friendly.

Mr Newland added that the final phase of the Sport Wales grant was due to be completed over the Christmas break as it would involve shutting the pool.

“Unfortunately, the pool has suffered from a lack of investment over many years and we have had a bad year with large and expensive bits of plant breaking down,” he said.

“We hope that when we have the new pipework and air handling unit in place it will be much more reliable and open fully for business in 2024.”