Following the successful opening of Ceredigion council’s first Wellbeing Centre in Lampeter earlier this year, a second centre is now earmarked for Cardigan.

The council is now looking for residents to give their views on which services and activities they would like to see offered at the second centre.

Councillor Catrin M S Davies, cabinet member for culture, leisure and customer services, said: “The creation of Wellbeing Centres is a key aspect of the council’s corporate strategy, and improving the health and wellbeing of our residents is a priority for us as a local authority.

“The Wellbeing Centres will play a significant role in delivering our wellbeing objectives by enabling residents to access services that improve their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing.

“What people need is different across the county, so it's important that each Wellbeing Centre is designed to meet those local needs.

“Contacting county residents and hearing what they want from the service is an important part of the development process and I would encourage as many people as possible to complete the survey.”

Residents have an opportunity to have their say until December 31. The survey can be accessed online at: tinyurl.com/Cardigan2ndWellbeingCentre

Paper copies are available at Teifi Leisure Centre, the County Library in Cardigan, Cardigan Integrated Care Centre and Llandysul Library. For other formats, contact Clic Customer Services on 01545 570 881 or clic@ceredigion.gov.uk. There will also be an opportunity to discuss at focus groups.

The feasibility study is being undertaken by Alliance Leisure on behalf of the council.

For further information, visit ceredigion.gov.uk/your-council/consultations/wellbeing-centre-cardigan