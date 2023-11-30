A ceremony was held at the Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro site on November 14 to celebrate construction reaching the highest point of the building.

The event was hosted by Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd and attended by pupils and staff from Ysgol Gelli Aur, the executive headteacher of the new school, governors of the Temporary Governing Body of Ysgol Bro Penfro, cabinet members, senior council officers, and a members of the project team.

Pupils, staff, and council staff tour the Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro site. (Image: Pembrokeshire council)

Following the event, Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire council’s Cabinet Member for Education and the Welsh Language, said that the project remained on budget and on schedule to open in September 2024.

“Whilst I was unfortunately unable to attend the ceremony, my cabinet colleagues have shared with me their experience, and the excellent progress being made on the new school,” said Cllr Woodham.

“I am particularly pleased that the project remains on budget, and on programme, which means that Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro will be in a position to admit pupils in September 2024.”

The indicative artists’ impression of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Dafydd Hughes, executive headteacher of Ysgol Bro Penfro, said that pupils and staff were excited at the prospect of moving to the new school next year.

“The fact that a new Welsh medium primary school is being built in Pembroke is an important and exciting development on so many levels,” he said.

“As executive headteacher of Ysgol Bro Penfro, I am committed to ensure that when the school opens its doors in September 2024 every pupil will be given opportunities to flourish and thrive in a welcoming Welsh medium setting.

“I am also focused on ensuring that the whole Pembroke community takes great pride in the school.”

The project is being funded by Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council, and will provide a significant contribution to the Council’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan.