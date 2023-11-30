Dyfed-Powys Police’s police and crime commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, announced that he will be approving a 12-month extension to a support service for victims of road incidents.

The service – which is run by Brake – has been funded over the last year and will see a dedicated Independent Road Victim Advocate (IRVA) working with Dyfed-Powys Police and working directly with victims of road incidents.

Brake is the largest road victim support provider in the UK and has been providing support over 20 years using a model of care called case-managed care.

The care provision is not a helpline, it is case-managed care from day one and runs for as long as is required before a safe exit out of the support. Each victim who requires support is assigned a named, trained caseworker.

Mr Llywelyn said: “Sadly, road collisions are common here in Dyfed-Powys, despite the proactive work of our roads policing unit, community safety speedwatch and Go Safe.

“We all have a responsibility to drive safely and respect other road users. The casualty rate we saw here in 2019 should not be accepted and I am committed to reduce these statistics and the associated terrible human cost.

“I cannot begin to imagine the trauma experienced by families who suffer a bereavement of life-changing injury in a road collision and I hope that by funding this service delivered by Brake we can help alleviate some of that suffering, fear and uncertainty for victims in Dyfed-Powys.”

Jami Blythe, Brake’s development manager, said: “Thanks to funding from Dyfed-Powys police and crime commissioner, Brake is able to extend the operation of the national road victim service into this local area.

“The funding will help road crash victims in Dyfed-Powys cope with the shock, turmoil and devastation that road crashes cause to families.

“The Independent Road Victim Advocate will work with local families to provide the vital support they need. We are incredibly grateful to be part of the commissioner’s commitment to supporting the needs of road crash victims.”

The service will now be in place until April 2025 after the new funding.