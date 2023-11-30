Roch Castle will be hosting eco-friendly wreath workshops on Sunday, December 10 at the former Norman fortress.

Floral Goat’s Karen MacKechnie will be leading the festive workshops and using sustainably grown seasonal flowers carefully selected for their beauty and environmental consciousness.

No plastic will be used.

There will be two sessions – one in the morning between 10.30am and 12.30pm and the second in the afternoon between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The sessions are intimate as there are only eight places on each. Tickets cost £45 per person which includes tea or coffee and mince pies.

There is free parking on site but spaces are limited. The castle’s access is not suitable for those with mobility difficulties.

To book, visit www.rochcastle.com or call 01437 725566.