Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away a total of £120,000 during its annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

In total, 120 charities will benefit from a £1,000 festive financial boost, with 10 charities each day being chosen.

Residents in Wales are urged to nominate a charity they care about to give them a chance of winning the money. Mark Hews, Benefact Group’s chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country. We know that charities across the country are struggling, and for many the festive season is a critical time. We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.

“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

More than 7,000 people from across Wales nominated causes last year.

The draws will take place each weekday between December 1-18 and nominations can be made at www.movementforgood.com. Winners are selected at random and the more times a charity is nominated, the more chance it has of winning the donation.