The college welcomed Michael Pawlyn, a renowned British architect who is known for his influential work in biomimetic architecture and innovation, to speak to staff and students on the built environment and A level courses about biomimicry.

Mr Pawlyn played a pivotal role in the architects declare movement in the UK and has made significant contribution to The Eden Project.

He is dedicated to addressing global challenges through biomimicry and the Sahara Forest Project is a testament to this, seamlessly integrating saltwater-cooled greenhouses, concentrated solar power, and desert revegetation technologies.

The comprehensive approach ensures the provision of fresh water and also contributes to land regeneration, carbon sequestration in soils, nutrient cycle closure and the creation of job opportunities.

He told his audience at the college: “You can look at nature as an amazing source book.”

Wendy Weber, head of the college’s built environment faculty, said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome Michael Pawlyn, British architect, to the Merlin Theatre at Pembrokeshire College last week to speak to staff and learners on our built environment and A level programmes about the importance of biomimicry and regenerative design. He gave some fascinating examples of how we can take clever adaptations from nature such as wood-wasps and bombardier beetles to find solutions to basic construction problems.

“An audience of around 200 heard how he believes that ‘cities could help stop climate change by imitating natural processes that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.’

“The presentation generated some lively discussion and questions from the audience in the Q & A session focussed on the use of sustainable building materials and how current building materials can be sustainably disposed of in the future.”

The college said that Mr Pawlyn’s visit to the college was a momentous occasion that left an impact on both the academic community and aspiring architects.