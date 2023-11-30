Every business or premises which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.

Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:

Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed November 30, 2023.

Below are the inspection results from across Pembrokeshire in November.

Andrew Rees Butchers Factory Store and Food Market

Address: West Wales Business Park, Redstone Road, Narberth

Date of inspection: November 7, 2023

Food hygiene rating: Five

Hygienic food handling: Good

Good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Good

Croesgoch C P School

Address: Croesgoch, Haverfordwest

Date of inspection: November 8, 2023

Food hygiene rating: Five

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Very good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Very good

Highgrove Residential Home

Address: Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest

Date of inspection: November 7, 2023

Food hygiene rating: Five

Hygienic food handling: Good

Good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Good

Market Cafe

Address: Old Market Hall, High Street, Tenby

Date of inspection: November 11, 2023

Food hygiene rating: Five

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Very good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Good

Martha's Kitchen

Address: Pembroke Garden Centre, Cosheston, Pembroke Dock

Date of inspection: November 18, 2023

Food hygiene rating: Five

Hygienic food handling: Good

Good Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good

Good Management of food safety: Good

Mrs Dappers Pretty Platters

Address: Private address

Date of inspection: November 13, 2023

Food hygiene rating: Five