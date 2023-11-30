THESE six Pembrokeshire businesses and kitchens have received new food hygiene ratings in November.
Every business or premises which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.
Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:
- Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.
These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed November 30, 2023.
Below are the inspection results from across Pembrokeshire in November.
Andrew Rees Butchers Factory Store and Food Market
Address: West Wales Business Park, Redstone Road, Narberth
Date of inspection: November 7, 2023
Food hygiene rating: Five
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Good
Croesgoch C P School
Address: Croesgoch, Haverfordwest
Date of inspection: November 8, 2023
Food hygiene rating: Five
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Very good
Highgrove Residential Home
Address: Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest
Date of inspection: November 7, 2023
Food hygiene rating: Five
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Good
Market Cafe
Address: Old Market Hall, High Street, Tenby
Date of inspection: November 11, 2023
Food hygiene rating: Five
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Good
Martha's Kitchen
Address: Pembroke Garden Centre, Cosheston, Pembroke Dock
Date of inspection: November 18, 2023
Food hygiene rating: Five
- Hygienic food handling: Good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good
- Management of food safety: Good
Mrs Dappers Pretty Platters
Address: Private address
Date of inspection: November 13, 2023
Food hygiene rating: Five
- Hygienic food handling: Very good
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Very good
- Management of food safety: Good
