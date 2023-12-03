Julie James provided an update to the Senedd about the Welsh Government’s progress on addressing building safety following the 2017 tragedy.

The housing minister said remediation works are currently under way at 34 sites across Wales.

Ms James stressed that ministers have a route to address fire safety issues in all residential buildings of 11 metres and higher in Wales.

“This is not limited to buildings with cladding,” she said. “Wales is the only UK nation to make this commitment.”

Ms James said oversight of new high-risk buildings will be restricted to local authority building control from April, with a new classification system for registered inspectors.

Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservatives’ shadow minister, said she has met countless people who live in a property they cannot sell or rent out.

She told MSs: “More than six years on from the Grenfell tragedy, it is distressing to think that we have hundreds of residents across Wales living in unsafe buildings.”

Ms James told the Senedd that the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors will publish updated cladding valuation guidance to include Wales in December.

She said: “This is a major step in providing consistency and transparency in the valuation process for flats in blocks affected by cladding issues.”

Ms James added that smaller developers, which cannot fully cover remediation costs, will receive help through the Welsh building safety fund. She said the fund will also support remediation at so-called orphan buildings – where a developer is unknown or has ceased trading – such as Kings Court, Newport.

Ms James said £39 million has been approved for the social housing sector, with 131 buildings set to benefit.

During the statement to the Senedd on Tuesday, November 28, she announced free legal advice will be available for leaseholders who have concerns about fire safety.