Dyfed-Powys police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn is responsible for setting the police precept that local council taxpayers contribute towards policing each year.

To do this, Mr Llywelyn has launched a public consultation on the proposed policing budget for 2024/25 and is urging people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire to have their say on whether funding for Dyfed-Powys Police should be enhanced, increased, minimal or frozen for the coming year.

Mr Llywelyn said: “Deciding on the precept level is always a challenging process, particularly in recent years where I have had to balance between unprecedented financial challenges and ensuring an appropriate level of policing service that our communities expect.

“A force review was initiated last year to critically assess all areas of activity seeking efficiencies, cost savings and transformational opportunities. Significant progress has already been made by Dyfed-Powys Police to ensure that the force operates as efficiently and effectively as possible, and this very much remains a focus.

“However, working efficiently and effectively, does not mean the force can meet all the growing demands placed on it.

“The financial challenges faced are considerable. High inflation, cost pressures along with requirements to provide critical infrastructure are compounded by the increased volume and complexity of crime and overall demands for police services.

“At this stage of planning, there are also uncertainties and both operational and financial risks around how much funding will be received from both the UK and Welsh Government through national police grant settlements and specific grants which underpin an extensive range of police and frontline activity.

“I am painfully aware of the pressure the cost-of-living crisis is putting on everyone, which I will take into consideration as I navigate the array of challenges striving to make the best decision for the safety and security of our community whilst ensuring a sustainable and financially resilient police service.

“The public consultation process allows me to consider your thoughts on funding levels and feedback. Over half of our policing budget comes through the policing precept, therefore it is very important for me to hear your views and I would be grateful to you for taking the time to complete this short consultation survey.”

The consultation can be found at https://bit.ly/DyfedPowysPrecept24-25 or paper copies can be requested from the office of the police and crime commissioner. The consultation closes on December 17.