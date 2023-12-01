Due to financial constraints, the February meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet listed 34 of its 68 toilets at potential risk of closure if community asset transfers to town and community councils or other sources of funding weren’t agreed.

An original closure date of November of this year was extended to the end of next March for those where negotiations, such as leasing or asset transfer, were ongoing.

Since then, there has been good news for some of the closure-threatened toilets, with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority agreeing to fund 10 coastal facilities for two years, and the county council funding Dale facilities from its car parking budget.

Eight exception requests for toilets at risk of closure from town and community councils who feel they have been disproportionately financially affected are to be considered by Cabinet on December 4.

It is recommended the council continues to fund Tenby North Beach, but investigates income-generating opportunities such as charging to use or linking to other sources of funding.

It is also recommended funding continues at Abereiddy until March 31, 2025 while other potential funding avenues are fully explored.

Cwm yr Eglwys has been given a June 30, 2024 date, with the facility at Pwllgwaelod to continue on the proviso a funding stream is identified for Cwm Yr Eglwys. If funding is not secured, both will close on July 1.

An April 8 closure date is proposed for several other facilities if funding can’t be found: Carew, Moylegrove, Newgale South, and Nolton Haven (the latter both currently closed for the winter).

Four town or community councils have agreed to either fund, lease or asset transfer their facilities from April 1, with similar conversations ongoing for seven further facilities, including Newport Parrog.

In the case of six of the seven ongoing discussions on facilities, at Abercastle, Amroth East, Bryn Road St Davids, Creswell Quay, Kilgetty, and Neyland Marina, it is recommended to agree to continue funding the facilities until April 8, after which time they will be closed unless funding has been agreed.

A recommendation has been made for an exception in the case of Newport Parrog, with an extension to September 30, due to complexities at this site.

Newport Town Council has expressed an interest in an asset transfer of this toilet, complicated by the facility not sitting on land wholly owned by the council.

A 50 per cent funding offer for Bosherston toilets for two seasons has been made by the National Trust.

It recommended for refusal with a April 8 closure date.