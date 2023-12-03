This is according to outdoor experts Go outdoors.

They have looked at a range of walks all across the UK to find the UK’s favourite walks and provide the route, the difficulty of the walk, type of terrain involved and the distance, which will help potential walkers decide if it is the right one for them.

The St Davids to Porthclais walk is one of the popular routes in the UK. (Image: Go Outdoors)

In Pembrokeshire, Go Outdoors highlighted the St Davids and Porth Clais route which is a circular, moderate difficulty 14.65km walk on open and coastal terrain. They highlighted that those looking for a coastal walk can venture to St Davids, which is around half a mile from the coast and take a walk from the enchanting St Non’s Bay to the picturesque Porthstinian and walking along a wild, breathtaking and wonderfully solitary stretch of shoreline, which is relatively easy to walk and has a well-marked path and only a handful of modest ascents and descents.

The St Davids walk is a favourite of Go Outdoors ambassador Sean Fletcher. He said: “Pembrokeshire Coast is a truly amazing place. Taking in the sea air whilst walking is something I love about being outdoors, and this walk provides me with exactly that. There’s not much more I could ask for than beautiful scenery and fresh sea air!”

The Saundersfoot to Tenby route is one of Go Outdoors' most popular in the UK. (Image: Go Outdoors)

They also highlight the 6.79km Tenby to Saundersfoot route, which is an easy difficulty walk on open and coastal terrain. Go Outdoors describes it as a fabulous jaunt that connects the dots between the two most popular resorts on the south Pembrokeshire coast. Starting in Saundersfoot, the route takes walkers along a breath-taking section of the coastal path, providing jaw-dropping views of Tenby.

The Newport Millennium Trail is one of the most popular routes in the UK (Image: Go Outdoors)

The third walk from Pembrokeshire is the Newport Millennium Trail, which is a 7.20km open terrain walk of easy difficulty which starts and ends near Newport Sands.

Go Outdoors describes it as one of the most popular routes in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park that goes through wooded, mountainous terrain, with the walk being suitable for all.

The top 20 also includes a number of walks in the Lake District, Peak District, Snowdonia, New Forest, Yorkshire Dales, Cairngorms and Loch Lomond.

You can see more about the walks in Pembrokeshire at https://blog.gooutdoors.co.uk/the-best-20-walks-in-the-uk/#Sean