A number of businesses from Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire including On The Rocks Pembrokeshire, The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company and Carmarthen Ham showcased their products at the fair and were praised by a local Senedd Member.

On The Rocks produce and showcased a range of bottled, pre-mixed cocktails, whilst The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company showed off its award-winning Barti rum and cream. Carmarthen Ham has been given PGI status for its dried, salt-cured ham.

Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, praised the businesses. He said: “Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire are rightly lauded for the fantastic food and drink produced in our counties, and I was delighted to see so many of our producers at the winter fair.

“West is best when it comes to the range and quality of produce on offer, and I was delighted to champion these fantastic small businesses.

“As we approach Christmas, it is the perfect opportunity to redouble our efforts to support our local businesses. Small Business Saturday is a reminder that our communities are built on the back of entrepreneurs and local businesses who need our support right now and throughout the year.”

His comments and the fair came ahead of Small Business Saturday (December 2), a grassroots, non-commercial campaign to highlight small business success and encourage people to shop local and support small businesses in their communities.