Philip Rogers, 50, of Bunkers Hill in Milford Haven was called before the court charged with careless driving.

The court heard that a car was travelling towards Waterston on the B4325 on April 6. As the driver approached the junction with Scoveston Road, Rogers emerged from the junction “at speed, without looking and sliding sideways”.

Rogers then continued to drive along the B4325 towards Neyland – but on the wrong side of the road.

He then drove his Ford Escort sideways around a right-hand bend, before driving “sideways and on the incorrect side of the road” around a sharp right-hand bend.

He passed two pedestrians, who were walking in single file towards Waterston, at speed and smoking the rear tyres of his car. The rear of his car was on the grass at the side of the road, while the front of the car was on the wrong side of the road.

Rogers nearly crashed in to another car on the next bend, with the oncoming driver having to brake and swerve to avoid him.

The court heard that Rogers’ driving “fell below that of a careful and competent driver” and that he was driving without due care and attention.

He pleaded guilty to careless driving at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

Rogers was ordered to pay a £500 fine, £110 in costs and a £200 surcharge, as well as being hit with nine points on his licence.