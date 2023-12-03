The Torch Theatre is offering a Torch Membership to allow cinema fans and theatre goers to have great benefits throughout the year.

There are three tiers to the membership at the Torch – Spark, Flame and Beacon – and the membership will help to support the work done in the theatre and in the community.

The Spark membership is for young theatre fans and provides the opportunity to enjoy theatre and more at a great rate.

The Flame tier provides the same benefits as the Spark membership but is for adults and the Beacon membership includes the Spark and Flame benefits as well as some added extra perks.

Being a member allows access to the events, invites to special events and much more as well as supporting the theatre’s artistic programme and engagement projects.

The theatre is known for its range of activities including the Torch Youth Theatre for those aged between seven and 16 who attend weekly classes, the Torch Voices Community Choir, The Welsh National Opera Cradle Choir for people living with or caring for someone with dementia and My Moves weekly disability dance class. There are also parent and baby groups, summer schools and workshops which cover creative writing, drama, dance and musical theatre.

Annie Taylor, marketing consultant at the Torch, said: “The new Torch Membership scheme helps raise vital funds which ensures that the theatre can continue its work on and beyond the stage, at the same time as giving you an exclusive insight into the world of theatre.”

Anyone who would like to become a member or to buy a membership as a gift can email memberships@torchtheatre.co.uk or call 01646 695267.