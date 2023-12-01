A MERCEDES driver was clocked doing more than 100mph on the A48.
Connor Owen, 24, of Aberporth, was driving a Mercedes-Benz A200 on the A48 at Pensarn – a 70mph limit – on March 19.
He was recorded as driving at 103mph.
He pleaded guilty to speeding at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 29.
Owen was fined £450, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £180 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.
