Connor Owen, 24, of Aberporth, was driving a Mercedes-Benz A200 on the A48 at Pensarn – a 70mph limit – on March 19.

He was recorded as driving at 103mph.

He pleaded guilty to speeding at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

Owen was fined £450, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £180 surcharge. He also had six points put on his licence.