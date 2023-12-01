The health board has appointed Eleanor Marks as the vice chairwoman and she will take up the role in February.

Ms Marks is an experienced leader who has held a number of senior positions across the public sector and is currently director of Wales at Ofcom, where she has been since 2018.

She has also worked in senior positions in the Welsh Government where she supported a panel of experts in their parliamentary review of health and social care in Wales, and in roles in the Welsh Development Agency and the Wales European Funding Office.

The Carmarthenshire native is Welsh speaking and is a member of the Institute of Directors, a trustee at Prime Cymru and a Fellow of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce.

Ms Marks said: “The health and wellbeing of our communities is particularly important to me, and I am delighted that I will be able to play a part in shaping how we meet the current and future needs of our local communities of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire. I look forward to stepping into the role in the new year and working alongside the board’s experienced independent members for the next four years.”

She will be succeeding Judith Hardisty in the role. Judith was the vice chairwoman from 2017 until November 1, 2023, when she was made interim chairwoman of the health board after Maria Battle retired.

Ms Hardisty’s role as a board member and interim chair will be finishing at the end of March 2024. Ms Hardisty said of Ms Marks: “I am very pleased to welcome Eleanor to Hywel Dda and look forward to working with her.

“This is an important leadership position on our board, and I am confident that it is safe in the hands of an experienced professional who has the wellbeing of our communities at heart. In addition to her professional experience that makes her an excellent candidate, Eleanor is also a member of our local community and has first-hand experience of our services.

“I wish Eleanor all the best in her new role.”

Rhodri Evans, who is currently the independent member (local government) will be the interim vice chairman until Ms Marks takes up her post. Ms Hardisty said: “I am very grateful to Rhodri for taking up this role and ensuring that we provide a continuity of leadership on our board and its committees.”

The board has a key role in shaping the health board’s strategy, vision, purpose and culture, holding the health board to account for service delivery, delivery of strategy and value for money and strategic development and implementation.

The board is led by an independent chairperson and is made up of executive and independent members. Independent board members are appointed for a term of up to four years, which can be extended to a maximum of eight years with approval by the minister for health and social services.