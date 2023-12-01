Owain James, of Cenarth, was accused of driving without due care and attention relating to an incident on April 22.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta was travelling along the A487 towards Fishguard. As they were passing Penydre Garage, the defendant was approaching in the opposite direction in a Peugeot 207.

James decided to turn right towards the garage forecourt, but turned directly in to the path of the Ford Fiesta.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The crash was captured on the garage’s CCTV.

The court heard that the Ford Fiesta driver suffered “slight injuries”, and both cars “sustained extensive frontal damage”.

James pleaded guilty to careless driving, and was fined £166 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £66 surcharge, and had five points added to his licence.