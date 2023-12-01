The three defendants were charged with driving without a licence, careless driving, and driving without insurance.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

DAVID BADHAM, 41, of Furzy Park in Haverfordwest, was found to have got behind the wheel after his licence had been revoked.

Badham was alleged to have been driving a Toyota Rav4 on Quay Street in the town on May 5.

Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Badham’s licence had been revoked on April 8, 2020.

He was charged with driving a vehicle after the revocation of driving licence on account of disability and driving without insurance.

No pleas had been entered, and on November 29 he was found guilty as both offences were proved in his absence.

The case was adjourned, and Badham will be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 3.

LOUISE REYNOLDS, 35, of Gordon Parry Close in Neyland, is alleged to have caused a three-car crash after reportedly driving in to a parked car.

Reynolds was accused of driving an MG HS Excite on Honeyborough Road in Neyland on May 11. She was alleged to have hit the back of an empty Seat Ibiza.

The prosecution said that a driver of a second Seat Ibiza was waiting to pull out from in front of that parked car.

The court heard that the defendant’s car came to rest on its roof in the road, and she suffered “slight injuries”. All three vehicles sustained damage.

Reynolds was charged with driving without due care and attention.

No plea was entered at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 29, and the case was adjourned until January 3.

NIA DAVIS, 36, of Twynygarreg in Treharris, was charged with driving without insurance.

Davis was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on the A40 at St Clears on March 26. It was found that the vehicle was not insured.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £120 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 29.

Davis must also pay £110 in costs and a £48 surcharge, and was hit with six penalty points.