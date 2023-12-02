We wanted to showcase some of the many Pembrokeshire small businesses out there and what better way to do so than to ask you, our readers, what your favourite local business is and more importantly – why.

You didn’t disappoint us, recommending more than a hundred businesses across various sectors including pets, childcare, dance classes, jewellers, beauty businesses and a range of shops and local crafters.

Here are some of your suggestions:

Zen Dogs – who themselves were nominated by others – recommended Scales and Tails, calling the Milford Haven pet store: “A great little shop run for many years” with a “fantastic range of supplies for all your small pets.”

VIP Class Acts – a musical theatre and dance company with classes in Neyland, Narberth and Cosheston – was nominated by a number of people including Aimee May Rice who said that Georgia “always goes above and beyond for all students. Nothing is ever too much of an ask. The opportunities she gives her students is nothing but amazing.” Ceri Butland echoed the sentiments and added about Georgia: “Such a genuine nice person.”

Rhianne Hancock recommended Sighthound Retreat saying it is “a home from home dog boarding service dedicated to Sighthounds. Jess is a welcoming, passionate human who is an expert in the unique traits of the sighthound.”

Ann Benjamin recommended Munt the Jewellers for being a family run shop that has been serving the county since 1796 and has friendly service.

Stephen John recommended County Sports in Haverfordwest for being a treasure trove of all items for sport, leisure or fashion. He said: “A dedicated family business that has supported and shared their undying knowledge to the community & county for decades. Well done and shop local.”

West Gate Gallery and Coffee Shop in Pembroke was nominated by Rachael Kellett. She said: “They support small local craft sellers and have such yummy food and good coffee. Fab place to get locally sourced gifts.”

Jorden Clarke recommended Natalina’s Hair Extensions & Beauty saying: “Best beauty salon in Pembrokeshire 100%. Such lovely girls as well, so welcoming.” Ivybridge Spa was another in the beauty industry that was recommended by Sarah Tomblin, saying that Jo ‘is amazing at what she does and her staff are fabulous. Well worth the time there.’

Daffodil Crochet was recommended by Nat Picton for the talent and being able to crochet anything and Caroline Wickens recommended Plumstone Welsh Bakes for lovely Welsh cakes, both traditional and flavoured.

Snow Scenes Pembrokeshire was nominated by Sadie Rochester for being ‘immensely talented’ with their magical Christmas scenes and Leanne Miles picked out Lisa Reeves-cathrall Resin Art for ‘absolutely beautiful work.’

Wendy Liddle recommended Welsh gluten free bakery for its ‘amazing hand made products that even non coeliacs will love.’ Staying with the food theme, Whatmaisybaked was recommended by a number of people including Sarah Louise who said: “This young lady’s bakes are truly scrumptious! Well known for her talent she has built up a fantastic business with hard work, dedication and most of all, the biggest smile!”

A number of local crafters were nominated including Leafy Lion for the ‘most amazing drawings and designs’, Hector’s Cards & Gifts for ‘lovely gifts and great service,’ and Cherry Blossom Designs for ‘amazing hand painted wood slice’.

Some of the childcare providers nominated were Wyncliffe Childcare, with Teresa James saying “they look after and nurture people’s most precious beings,” and Doodles Childcare in Neyland with Angela Quinn saying: “It’s like being at home even when you are not. Lots of fun and interaction for all the kids, lovely staff and a great owner who loves the kids as if they were her own.”

Chic boutique xx came recommended by a number of people including Michelle Jones who said: “They are so lovely when you go in, always a massive help, especially to those of us who maybe don’t have the confidence we should. So supportive and encouraging.” Zena Barrington Smith added: “For all the hard work and dedication they put in regardless and keeping us looking fine and dandy.” Caroline Williams added: “Denise caters for ladies all shapes and sizes. The items she stocks are good quality and value for money. Best ladies boutique in Pembrokeshire, I wouldn’t shop anywhere else.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to 'shop local' and support small businesses in their communities.