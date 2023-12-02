THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and have started an overall theme of colours and this week the theme was the colour pink.

We received dozens of submissions of pink pictures including various flowers and even a soapbox 'car'.

Here are some of our favourites:

Western Telegraph: An array of pink flowersAn array of pink flowers (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pink flowersPink flowers (Image: Donna Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pink flowerPink flower (Image: Ceri Brown (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pink soapbox derby carPink soapbox derby car (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pink flowersPink flowers (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pink flowersPink flowers (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.