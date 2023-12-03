The Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Sands starlight walk will be held in Tenby in December.

The walk is in aid of Sands, the UK’s leading pregnancy and baby loss charity.

The walk is a chance for anyone who has been affected by pregnancy or baby loss – no matter when it happened – to remember their much-loved babies with a walk alongside fellow bereaved parents and families.

Hayley, who organised the starlight walk, said: “This is a chance to remember our babies in such a beautiful way, connecting with others who have experienced the loss of a baby whatever the reason or stage.

“It will be lovely to light up Tenby in this commemorative way and also highlight the wonderful work of Sands.”

The starlight walk in Tenby will take place on Tuesday, December 12. Registration opens at 6pm, with the walk beginning at 6.15pm.

Tickets cost £6 and can be bought online. Attendees will meet at North Bech car park before starting the walk and everyone who registers will be given two paper lanterns to carry on the walk, a walking memory card to wear and will be given a starlight walk medal upon completion of the 4km route.

Following the walk, there will be an opportunity for tea or coffee and cake in St John’s Church, where there will be a chance to add to the wall of remembrance. To find out more, visit www.sands.org.uk/starlight-walk-pembrokeshire-and-carmarthenshire-sands.

For those unable to attend, there is also a virtual starlight walk at home which will take place on December 2 and can be done anywhere in the UK. People can register for free and walk either 5km or 10km for Sands.

Florence Moffatt, events fundraising manager for Sands, said: “Like starlight itself, the love for our babies is endless, and together we will walk through the darkness and find the light.”

Sands works to understand where and why babies die and why some women and babies are more at risk than others. Every day in the UK, 13 babies die before, during or shortly after birth. Sands ensures the right care is there for every bereaved family, whenever and wherever they need it and is determined to save every life it can. For more information about Sands, visit www.sands.org.uk.