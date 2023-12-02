Superintendent Jolene Mann, of Dyfed-Powys Police, has reiterated that “just one drink can have a negative impact on your ability to drive” as the December crackdown was announced.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs puts people on our roads in unnecessary danger,” said Supt Mann.

“Officers across Wales will be putting a focus on dangerous drivers throughout December, ensuring our communities are protected and people are kept safe.”

According to police figures, 4,752 people were found guilty of drink or drug driving offences in Wales in 2021. That was a nine per cent increase on the previous year.

Of these, 2,197 were drug-related – 34 per cent up from in 2020.

A spokesperson for Go Safe said: “Alcohol is well known to slow reaction times, effect vision, and impair driving ability.

“There is no exact calculation for how much a person can drink and remain under the limit. A person’s metabolism, age, weight, and other factors can all have an influence.”

Welsh police forces will be conducting co-ordinated enforcement throughout December to target drivers who get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

A conviction for drink or drug driving could see motorists face a minimum 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine, an 11-year endorsement on your driving license, and a criminal record.

The maximum penalty for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drugs or drink is life in prison, with a minimum driving ban of five years.