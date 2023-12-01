The volunteer crew’s first shout was at 12.22am on Wednesday morning.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police along with the lifeboat crew and coastguard rescue teams all searched for a missing man who was threatening self-harm in the Milford Marina area.

The lifeboat launched and made best speed to the area, where they commenced a shoreline search from Hakin, heading east towards Milford Marina. The crew utilised search lights, night vision and thermal imaging equipment to aid the search.

Shortly after they had started searching, an update was received that the casualty had been located elsewhere by police and was safe and well.

With this, the lifeboat and her crew were stood down to return to station where she was readied for further service by 1:30am.

Then, at 4:13pm on Wednesday the all-weather lifeboat was launched- following reports of a possible capsized kayak in the Chapel Bay area.

The lifeboat launched and made best speed to the area started to search.

The crew located a blue upturned dinghy above the tide line. It was difficult to attempt recovery due to access, so the lifeboat passed an update to the coastguard and was subsequently stood down.

The lifeboat was readied for service once again by 5:15pm.