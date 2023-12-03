Following last month’s long-awaited purchase of the iconic Haverhub site in Haverfordwest, with Community Ownership Grant funding there will be a thank you party at the Depot next week.

“Seven years on, and we made it to this milestone so feel secure moving forward,” said Haverhub’s Jerry Evans.

“We want to thank all our foot-soldiers – past present and future - by toasting their contributions on stage in the Depot on December 8.”

The Haverhub team has emailed invitations to many past people involved in making Haverhub a reality over the years.

“We don’t have contacts for everyone. You know who you are so please get in touch this week with us to confirm your complimentary ticket,” said Jerry, who will also be on stage with his band, Old Habits for the Not Such a Silent Night band night – open to the public at 7.30pm and also featuring local band Filthy Lucre This will be a big celebration of live music and Haverhub’s thank you to the community for all it has done.

As well as old faithfuls, new recruits and volunteers at Haverhub are also being celebrated.

New board members are joining the Haverhub team after months of recruitment work with chairperson, Liz Rawlings.

“We are excited to welcome a skilled and creative new team of volunteers to our board and project development teams this month,” said Gitti.

“ All living locally, keen to help improve our county town, they bring experience ranging from education, and arts, to engineering and mental health, media and the music industry, that will help build a sustainable and resilient future at Haverhub for locals of all generations, visitors and our neighbouring businesses.

Gitti added that she was thrilled at the generosity of everyone coming together because they want to help Haverfordwest get back on the map and have better times for everyone.

“We have also applied to the Shared Prosperity Fund,” she said. “We hope for some significant event support to bring the town together around the heritage and setting of the Quayside as well as support a range of artistic, music and educational programs which the new team will be supporting.”

Haverhub has also secured funding to work with local architects in developing the project’s undeveloped spaces.

“We are grateful to the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) for funding this concept design stage and collaboration between Latitude and Oochitecture, taking us into next spring when we should have some great concept images to share with the public and all our hub users,” said Gitti.

The next stage of the project will look at rejuvenating Haverfordwest’s former industrial riverside into a community hub, expanding upon the facilities that have already proved successful.

“We hope to have concept designs to share with our community at the end of January,” said Jerry.

“We hope for some funding news at that time from PCC Shared Prosperity Fund that would allow for completion of all design and planning applications as well as potentially repairing the Quayside roof enough for it to be available for ‘meanwhile uses’ until we can fund our final build”.

To get involved and check groups and events, visit www.haverhub.org.uk and on social media.