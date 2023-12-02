There will be a number of Santas in Narberth town centre on Sunday, December 10 to raise funds for the Pembrokeshire Foodbank based in the town.

In 2019, there were more than 120 Santas taking to the streets to run or walk in costume and it is expected that there will be more than that for this year’s event, just based on online entries alone.

Phil Thompson MBE, president of the Narberth & Whitland Rotary who is organising the event, said: “We are extremely grateful to all of these sponsors and also to Castell Howell who have donated mince pies and mulled wine for the adults who complete the 3km curse through the streets and parks.”

The event alternates between Whitland and Narberth, with Whitland playing host to all the Santas in 2022.

Castell Howell has supported the event for the last four years and the charity run this year is being sponsored by a number of organisations. Narberth & Whitland Round Table is donating the sleigh for the morning start at Narberth RFC, Cost Cutter, Blakemore’s Spar and CK’s Supermarket have also donated tins of sweets for the children at the end of the run.

Participants can find the rules and enter online at www.nwrotary.org and then can pick up their Santa suits on the morning of Sunday, December 10 at Narberth RFC from 10.30am. The fun run or stroll will begin at 12midday.

There are also banners around Narberth advertising the event with a QR code which will lead to the website to register. The banners were sponsored by D P Building Supplies Ltd and Revelation Clothing.