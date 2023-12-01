Firefighters were called to Ysgol Glannau Gwaun at 8.57am on Friday morning after a fire started in the kitchen of the three-story school.

The school pupils and staff were evacuated, and crews utilised two hose reel jets, two breathing apparatus sets and a thermal imaging camera to help extinguish the fire.

The school’s sprinkler system was activated when the fire took hold, causing slight water damage to some areas within the building. Fire crews also utilised a positive pressure ventilation fan to ventilate the area.

Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed to the Western Telegraph that all pupils and staff were safe.

Many pupils were collected by parents while the remaining children returned to the school building and continued learning in an area unaffected by the fire.

Catering arrangements for lunch were being made.