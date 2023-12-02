Estyn visited Ysgol Clydau in Tegryn in September, and the report has now been published.

“Teachers and assistants foster a very homely and supportive working relationship with pupils,” the report states.

“Staff provide a curriculum that makes purposeful use of the local area and engages the interest and ignites the curiosity of nearly all pupils.”

The inspectors said that upon entry to the school “many pupils’ skills are lower than expected for their stage of development, particularly their Welsh skills”.

However, the report sets out that “during their time at the school, many pupils make appropriate progress from their starting points”.

“Across the school, most pupils listen attentively to the contributions of their peers and adults and respond appropriately,” the report continues.

“Many of the youngest pupils acquire the Welsh language beneficially and make an effort to speak it while enjoying their learning, for example while singing songs and responding to stories.

“As pupils move through the school, many make good progress in developing their vocabulary and knowledge of language patterns in Welsh and English.

“Many pupils’ reading skills develop effectively as they move through the school.

“The youngest pupils develop their understanding of the sounds of letters and groups of letters purposefully. Many of the older pupils develop their reading skills confidently and enjoy reading a relevant range of books and digital texts.

“Most pupils make good progress in their creative and physical skills and show robust attitudes towards physical activities.”

Inspectors described Ysgol Clydau – which caters for children aged four to eleven – as a “happy, caring and welcoming community”.

“There is a clear emphasis on respecting others and ensuring the best possible standards of well-being for the school’s pupils and staff,” the report reads.

“The school has a strong culture of safeguarding and, as a result, pupils feel safe and enjoy their time at the school.

“The headteacher has a clear vision for the school that prioritises equal access to well-being, happiness and the best learning experiences for all pupils.

“This vision is shared purposefully with the school’s pupils, staff, parents and governors.

“The headteacher is supported in a very dedicated way by a small team of staff.

“The governing body are proud of their school and passionate about their responsibilities. They provide the school’s leaders and staff with purposeful support.”

Inspectors recommended that teachers ensured that feedback specifically focused on aspects of how pupils can improve and the next steps they can take in their learning, and that the school should ensure that activities were provided to challenge pupils to the best of their ability – which the report said did not happen “at times”.