There are set to be several mobile speed cameras out and about across Pembrokeshire in December.
Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.
Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.
The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.
The aim of the GoSafe partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".
So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in December 2023.
Full list of mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in December 2023
Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph in September in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.
A number of mobile and fixed speed cameras have been put in place across Pembrokeshire as part of the change, ensuring motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.
The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.
Motorists have been given a "grace period" of three months to get used to the new speed limit on residential roads.
However, the Welsh Government revealed recently that that period is coming to an end and the 20mph speed limit will be fully enforced from December 17, 2023.
New sites for the 20mph speed cameras will also be chosen and rolled out on the same date, the Welsh Government revealed.
Motorists will need to also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across Pembrokeshire including in Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Newport.
According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in Pembrokeshire in December 2023:
- B4546 - The Moorings, St Dogmaels
- B4546 - St Dogmaels Road, St Dogmaels
- A487 - Eglwyswrw
- A487 - Newport
- A487 - Dinas Cross
- B4331 - St Davids Road, Letterston
- B4313 - Rosebush
- Ysgol Glan Cleddau
- Johnston Community Primary School
- A4076 - Steynton Road/nr school
- C3001 - Hubberston, Milford Haven
- A4139 - The Green, Bush Hill
- Monkton Primary School
- Penrhyn Church in Wales VC School
- A478 - Pentlepoir (near school) x2
- Stepaside School, Kilgetty
- A477 - Llanteg
- Tavernspite Community Primary School
To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.
