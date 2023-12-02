Rebecca Edwards faced five offences under the Animal Welfare Act at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

Edwards was charged with four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals – relating to a total of 17 horses and dated between February 24 and March 24 this year.

She was also alleged to have not taken steps to ensure the needs of the horses that she was responsible for were met between January 24 and March 24.

It is alleged that the defendant failed to investigate and address the “very poor body condition” of 14 horses – which allegedly included some of the animals having a fractured pelvis.

She was also accused of failing to investigate and address poor body condition and an infected wound on a black Welsh mare, poor body condition and dental disease on a skewbald Welsh mare cross, and very poor body condition and sharp teeth that had caused ulcerations on a bay Welsh mare.

Under the charge of failing to take steps to meet the needs of the horses, Edwards was accused of failing to provide adequate nutrition or a suitable environment for the horses, not providing farrier attention, dental work or veterinary treatment when needed, and failing to provide preventative treatment for lice.

Edwards, 35, of Cenarth, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case was adjourned until February 12 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, and Edwards was granted bail until that date.