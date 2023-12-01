To help combat this, Pembrokeshire County Council’s gritting team will be out on the roads tonight – Friday, December 1 – to grit the roads.

The major roads all across Pembrokeshire will be gritted, including the routes around Llanyfyrnach, Crymych, Hermon, Blaenffos, Cilgerran, Cardigan, Eglwyswrw, New Inn, Maenclochog, Glandy Cross, Hermon, Pentregalar, Clunderwen, Templeton, Cross Hands, Canaston, Boncath, Abercych, Bwlchygroes, Star, Tegryn, Tufton, Brynberian, Narberth, Princes Gate, Tavernspite, Begelly, Kilgetty, Saundersfoot, Tenby, Carew, Cresselly, Fingerpost, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Rhoscrowther, Lamphey, Jameston, Penally, Gumfreyston, Sageston, Haverfordwest, Camrose, Letterston, Mathry, Goodwick, Scleddau, Fishguard, Llanychaer, Woodstock, Crundale, Withybush, Roch, Solva, St Davids, Croesgoch, Hayscastle Cross, New Moat, Bethesda, Robeston Wathen, Clarbeston Road, Wiston, Johnston, Tier Cross, Merlins Bridge, Broad Haven, Freystrop, Llangwm, Hook, Sardis, Burton, Neyland, Waterston, Steynton, Milford Haven, Hakin, Fishguard, Llanycefn and Llawhaden.

In these areas, the major roads that act as routes will all be gritted.

There are a number of secondary roads that will be gritted which include the B4318 Heywood Lane, Tenby; B4319 Kingsfold – Sampson Cross – Castlemartin; B4320 Wallaston 3-cross – Windmill Hill – Angle Village; B4584 Lamphey – Freshwater East; B4585 Manorbier Village; B4586 Yerbeston – Jeffreyston – Broadmoor; B4327 Haverfordwest – Dale; B4582 Croft Corner – Nevern.

A number of class C roads in the county will also be gritted as part of the secondary network including: C3002 Plasyblodau – Llandre – Mynachlogddu – Crymych; C3010 Pen y Cwm – Mathry; C3042 Letterston – Hayscastle Cross and C3067 Hayscastle Cross – Roch; C3059 Scolton Cross – Spittal Cross – CornerPiece and Treffgarne Village; C3100 Tufton – Puncheston and C3008 Puncheston – Letterston; C3012 Wiston Village – Church/St Aidans School; C3139 Croft – Trefgin; U3017 Brawdy A487 – Cawdor Barracks gate; C3001 Mullock – St Ishmaels – Herbrandston – South Hook LNG; C3013 Langford Road (to school entrance); C3018 Sardis – Rosemarket – Honeyborough; W2393 Gelliswick Road (to school entrance); W2288 Caradog’s Well Road (Merlins Bridge Rbt – Pembrokeshire College) Education Haverfordwest High School – New Access Road; C3014 Summerhill – Amroth; C3015 Saundersfoot – Wiseman’s Bridge – Summerhill; C3020 Coldwell (B4319) – Stackpole Village; C3022 Parc Gwyn – Lampeter Velfrey – Whitland; C3040 Minerton Cross – St Florence; C3064 Cross Hands – Martletwy – Waddock Cross and C3086 Waddock Cross – Deals Cross; C3076 Sandy Hill Road/Stammers Road; C3106 Deals Cross – Cresswell and C3064 Cresswell – Whitehill (A4075) and C3154 Slade Cross (TA477) – Cosheston.

The council’s winter maintenance service involves the salting of major roads when there is a risk of ice, clearing snow and reacting to floods and fallen trees. Salt is used to lower the freezing point of water in frosty conditions to reduce the formation of ice. It takes around two hours for the council to salt the roads.

There are circumstances where other, lesser travelled, roads but this will be done after the priority network has been salted and is dependent on weather. They may also treat busy pathways when there is a significant risk of icy conditions for long periods throughout the day.

The routes chosen by the council is decided on volume of traffic, high strategic value for movement around the county, cost effectiveness and specific priorities such as access to hospital.s

The council is also urging residents to stay safe when driving in the winter and advising to allow sufficient time when driving, taking care when behind the wheel.