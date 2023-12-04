One of the defendants was accused of breaching the terms of her suspended sentence, while the other was alleged to have breached his supervision requirements after he had been released from prison.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

SARAH PRYDDERCH-JONES, 38, of Eglwyswrw, near Crymych, twice failed to show up for her unpaid work.

Prydderch-Jones was sentenced to 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 4 for three offences of shoplifting.

As part of that, she was ordered to complete unpaid work. However, she failed to attend this on October 25 and November 1.

She admitted breaching her suspended sentence order at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 30.

Prydderch-Jones was ordered to carry out an additional 10 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £60 in costs.

LIAM ROBERTS, 31, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, admitted breaching the supervision requirements after he was released from prison.

Roberts was accused of failing to keep in touch with his supervisor and not attending appointments on August 16, October 11 and October 26.

He admitted the breach, and was fined £200 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 30. He must also pay £60 in costs.