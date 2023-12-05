Stephen Boswell, 31, of Brynhaul Street in Carmarthen, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the child between March 2010 and March 2013 in St Clears.

The charge relates to a girl who was nine or ten years old at the time.

A warrant had previously been issued for Boswell’s arrest, and that was withdrawn as Boswell appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 1.

No plea was entered by the defendant.

The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court on January 2, and Boswell was bailed until that date.