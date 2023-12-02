A group of Milford Haven School pupils also known as The Festive Friends has been set up to help combat loneliness and spread goodwill.

They will visit three different venues, hosting bingo games and festive quizzes and bring a seasonal treat or two with help from the Ogi Community Fund.

The group celebrated the start of Advent by launching the first of three Festive Friends sessions.

The first venue that they visited was Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre where they hosted a wonderful afternoon with their Stroke Survivor Group.

The young people from Milford Haven School hosted bingo and festive quizzes while serving refreshments. It was such a nice way to start the countdown to Christmas, said one attendee.

“It was so nice to see the young people today,” said another attendee. “How nice of them to come and do this for us. They were all very polite and really kind. The school and their parents should be so proud of them”

The Festive Friends are due to visit another two venues in December.

“I am so happy I was able to be a Festive Friend this year,” said one of the pupils taking part.

“My Nan is in a care home so I know how important it is to spread kindness to those who don’t get to live with their families.”