Saundersfoot Primary School Choir kicked off the celebrations with a heart-warming selection of songs.

Then the lights in the sensory gardens were switched on, highlights included Welcome to Saundersfoot picked out in Christmas lights and a twenty-foot tree of light in the centre of the garden.

The village’s shops then stayed open for late night Christmas shopping into the evening.

The event was well-attended with crowds of onlookers congregating in High Street to see the lights going on.

“Thank you to everyone for joining us and making this such a special event, especially the pupils from Saundersfoot Primary School,” said a representative from Saundersfoot Community Council, who organised the switch on.