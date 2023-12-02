Jevan Mumberston, of Llanddewi Velfrey, was caught driving his Suzuki on Church Street, Pembroke Dock, on January 24 this year with a cannabinoid Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system.

The level of THC was recorded at not less than 5.9 microgrammes per litre of blood, which exceeded the UK legal limit of 2 microgrammes per litre.

Mumberston, 25, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 30.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 14 months.

They also fined him £495 and ordered him to pay £1,200 costs and a £198 victim surcharge.

The bench said that it had taken Mumberston’s guilty plea into account when sentencing.

He will have to pay the total of £1,893 in £150 instalments starting on December 28.

%video(id="%video(id="AL5png7Z"")