A Pembrokeshire driver has lost his licence for 14 months and must pay nearly £1,900 for drug-driving nearly three times over the legal limit.
Jevan Mumberston, of Llanddewi Velfrey, was caught driving his Suzuki on Church Street, Pembroke Dock, on January 24 this year with a cannabinoid Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system.
The level of THC was recorded at not less than 5.9 microgrammes per litre of blood, which exceeded the UK legal limit of 2 microgrammes per litre.
Mumberston, 25, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 30.
Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 14 months.
They also fined him £495 and ordered him to pay £1,200 costs and a £198 victim surcharge.
The bench said that it had taken Mumberston’s guilty plea into account when sentencing.
He will have to pay the total of £1,893 in £150 instalments starting on December 28.
%video(id="%video(id="AL5png7Z"")
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here