Reports are coming in of a traffic collision on the A478 between Newgale and Solva.
The Western Telegraph understands that the one vehicle crash happened on the hill out of Newgale before Penycwm.
Traffic is not moving and emergency services are at the scene.
An eyewitness said that the road is ‘very icy’ and that a DPD van been involved in a one-vehicle collision with the bank.
The vehicle is currently on its side but the driver is understood to have got out.
Police, fire engines and an ambulance are all at the scene.
The eyewitness said that traffic had been at a standstill for around 15 minutes and that it was not likely that traffic would be moving down the hill for some time.
We will bring you more on this as we have it.
