Here are this week’s top ten cheapest places to fill your car, brought to you by Facebook group, Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch.
Petrol Standard Unleaded E10
- No. 1 - 136.9p: Begelly/Kilgetty
- No. 2 - 137.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby; Robeston Wathen
- No. 3 - 138.9p: Pentlepoir The Old Pump
- No. 4 - 139.7p:Victoria Filling Station, Milford
- No. 5 - 139.9p: East Gate Narberth ; Crymych; FiveWays, Tenby; Llandewi Velfrey; Crossways Neyland
- No. 6 - 140.9p: Tesco Pembroke Dock ; Tesco Milford Haven ; Glandy Cross, Efailwen
- No. 7 - 141.9p : Green Garage, Pembroke
- No. 8 - 142.9p: Pentlepoir Services
- No. 9 - 143.7p: Asda Pembroke Dock
- No. 10 - 143.9p: Lamphey Murco; Tesco, Haverfordwest
Standard Diesel B7
- No. 1 - 147.9p: East Gate, Narberth
- No. 2 - 148.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby; Begelly/Kilgetty; FiveWays, Tenby; Tesco, Milford Haven ; Robeston Wathen
- No. 3 - 149.7p: Victoria Filling Station, Milford
- No. 4 - 149.9p: Pentlepoir The Old Pump ; Pentlepoir Services; Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Tesco, Pembroke Dock Llandewi Velfrey: Tesco, Pembroke Dock
- No. 5 - 150.9p: Crymych
- No. 6 - 151.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock
- No. 7 - 151.9p: Tesco, Haverfordwest
- No. 8 - 152.9p: Pelcomb; Lamphey, Murco; Eglwyswrw
- No. 9 - 153.9p: Ocean Haze, St Davids
- No. 10 - 154.9p: Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Texaco Garage, Withybush; Glandy Cross, Efailwen
