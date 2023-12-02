Ruby Coates of Churchill Close, Tenby was caught driving her Renault Clio down London Road, Pembroke Dock on March 27 this year.

She admitted using a motor vehicle in a manner likely to cause danger of injury when she appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 28.

Magistrates had previously convicted Coates, 29, via the Single Justice Procedure on October 25. In her absence she had been fined £440 and handed a victim surcharge of £176 and costs of £90.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Coates, 29, appeared in front of Llanelli Magistrates Court this week to make a statutory declaration saying that she did not know about her case, and to formally enter a guilty plea.

Magistrates granted the declaration and re-sentenced Coates, taking her guilty plea into account.

They fined her £120 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. The three penalty points remained on her licence.

Coates will have to pay the £237 at a sum of £24 a month, starting on Boxing Day this year.

