Police officers were called to an address at St David’s Road, Milford Haven at around 11.14pm on Saturday, December 2.

At 2am they asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Police said that they attempted to engage with the man for severalhours but that he resisted attempts.

During this time officers became concerned for the safety of members of the public.

In the early hours of this morning, the man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.