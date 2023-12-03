The yellow warning of Ice and snow has been issued for parts of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire from 5pm this evening until midday tomorrow, Monday, December 4.

The Met Office has said that icy patches are likely to develop this evening and overnight leading to difficult travel conditions.

People should look out for icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and take action to prevent injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The office has said that later tonight rain will push north across much of the the area, initially falling on to frozen surfaces.

Some snow is also likely, mainly across the hills and mountains of north Wales and The Peak District.

Snow may fall to lower levels for a time tomorrow morning, especially across parts of Wales adding to the risk of ice.

People are advised to plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal, reducing the need to rush and reducing the risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

If you need to make a journey on foot or by bike, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables if using public transport, amending your travel plans if necessary.

The Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your are If you need to drive somewhere, plan your route, check for delays and road closures, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off.

You should also check wipers, tyres and screen wash, pack essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch), take a fully charged mobile phone and pack an in-car charger.

If you absolutely must drive in icy conditions, keep yourself and others safe by looking well ahead for potential hazards and keeping your speed down.

You should accelerate, brake, steer and change gear as smoothly as possible to reduce the risk of a skid.

Using a higher gear may be more appropriate to help grip on packed ice as it helps manage engine power making it easier to find traction.

If you are walking or cycling take extra care when walking on untreated pavements and prepare for journeys by wearing footwear with a good grip.

Where possible do not cycle on untreated roads as accidents are more likely.

During icy and cold weather there are some simple ways you can support elderly relatives or neighbours.

Check to see if they need any practical help and that they are well; make sure they have enough food supplies in case they cannot go out and offer to clear their paths when you clear yours and spread salt.

You can use ordinary table or dishwasher salt - a tablespoon for each square metre you clear.