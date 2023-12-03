The celebrations began with a lantern parade form the former police station on Charles Street.

Hundreds of local children were provided with lanterns by Milford Haven Round Table. They were joined by Sparkle the Elf and Santa in his sleigh.

The procession headed down Charles Street, arriving at Milford Haven Town Hall at around 4.30pm.

Outside the town hall the crowds were regaled by Gelliswick Community Choir who sang a selection of festive numbers.

At 5pm Santa and the winners of the schools Christmas competition switched on the Christmas lights .

Santa then met with all the local children in his grotto in the town hall.

There was also free children's rides, musical entertainment and refreshments galore.

“Milford Haven is now glowing with festive cheer as the lights are officially on,” said a Milford Haven Round Table representative.

“This was another great event for our town supported by the volunteers of Milford Haven Round Table.”

The Round Table will be bringing Santa to different parts of Milford Haven in the run up to Christmas. See the Facebook page for more information.