A group of six pet rats were found abandoned in freezing conditions in Pembroke Dock yesterday.

The animals were taken to a local veterinary practice and then passed on to Greenacres Animal Rescue.

“Thankfully they were found quickly, with current temperatures they would not have lasted long,” said a Greenacres spokesperson.

“They’re now safe with us.”

This is at least the third abandonment that Greenacres has dealt with in recent weeks.

At the beginning of October a spaniel puppy with six legs, and other physical anomalies, was abandoned in Pembroke Dock town centre.

Then in November four puppies, thought to be no more than a day old, were found abandoned in a box on a popular public footpath in Haverfordwest town centre.

Greenacres manager, Mickey Lawlor, said that the rescue was also coming across abandoned kittens on a regular basis.

In Pembrokeshire the number of abandoned animals reported to the RSPCA has risen from 32 abandonments in 2020 to a projected 59 in 2023.

In 2021 39 animals were abandoned in the county, rising to 41 in 2022.

So far this year 48 animals abandoned in Pembrokeshire have been reported to the RSPCA. The charity estimates that this will rise by another ten before the end of the year.

Abandonments across the UK have been spiralling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help,” said Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Wales. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.”

Anyone with any information about the abandoned rats can call Greenacres Rescue on 07557 251669.

All information will be handled sensitively and confidentially.